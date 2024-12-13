Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Dismisses Intriguing Viral Trade Theory
A theory went viral earlier this week suggesting Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is dying his hair to indicate where he wants to be traded.
So much for that idea.
Butler dyed his hair orange ahead of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Naturally, that had fans—and supporters of the popular theory—thinking Butler was telling the Golden State Warriors or Phoenix Suns to trade for him.
Speaking to reporters after the 114-104 win, reporters asked Butler—whose hair is naturally black—about the new look. He’s previously dyed his hair blue, blonde, and red this season. Those colors correspond with the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets, three teams Butler has been linked to in recent days.
“I can change my hair to whatever color I want to,” Butler told reporters. “And there [are] no subliminals in my hair. I’ve just been changing it a lot lately.”
Why did Butler pick orange?
“Orange was the brightest color that I had, so that’s what I went with,” Butler said.
Butler recorded 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists Thursday night. It was his first game since ESPN reported earlier this week the Heat are open to trading the six-time All-Star.
BUTLER DEFENDS AGENT
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, engaged in a war of words this week amid the trade talk. Lee called Charania’s reporting “fabricated” and questioned his credibility as a journalist. Charania subsequently stood by his reporting.
Butler defended Lee on Thursday night and said he values his agent’s loyalty.
“I f—— love it,” Butler said. “I love it, I am all for the back and forth. Before he was my agent, he’s like, ‘I guess we’re like brothers now, we do everything together.’”
Butler didn’t fire back at Charania when he spoke with reporters. He’d rather everyone know he appreciates Lee having his back during an uncomfortable time.
“At least somebody’s sticking up for me,” Butler said.
