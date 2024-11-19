Jimmy Butler Passes Two All-Stars on Miami Heat All-Time Scoring List
Jimmy Butler continues climbing the Miami Heat’s all-time scoring list.
Butler scored 30 points in Monday’s blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. In the process, he passed former All-Stars Tim Hardaway Sr. and Goran Dragić among the Heat’s leading scorers.
Butler ended Monday night with 6,363 points in a Heat uniform, good enough for ninth place all-time. He surpassed Hardaway (6,335) and entered the top 10 early in the game.
Later in the night, Butler moved past Dragić, who scored 6,348 points in his seven seasons with the Heat.
Butler’s next target is another former teammate. Udonis Haslem has a 223-point lead on Butler for eighth place.
Here is the Miami Heat’s all-time scoring list as of Nov. 19, 2024:
1. Dwyane Wade (21,556 points)
2. Alonzo Mourning (9,459 points)
3. Glen Rice (9,248 points)
4. LeBron James (7,919 points)
5. Bam Adebayo (7,725 points)
6. Chris Bosh (6,914 points)
7. Rony Seikaly (6,742 points)
8. Udonis Haslem (6,586 points)
9. Jimmy Butler (6,586 points)
10. Goran Dragić (6,348 points)
Tyler Herro is quickly climbing the Heat’s all-time scoring list, too. He currently sits in 14th place with 5,462 points.
Herro is only 12 points behind Grant Long for 13th place.
EMBIID HAS HEAVY PRAISE FOR BUTLER
After a slow start, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler finally showcased his full talents.
He finished with 30 points in Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. After the game, former Sixers teammate Joel Embiid was overly complimentary of Butler.
Butler played for the Sixers in the 2018-19 season before he was traded to the Heat that offseason.
"Jimmy does everything," Embiid said. "Scoring, passing the ball, commanding while being on the floor. Both sides of the floor, one of the best players in the league. Probably top five. Probably the best actually. Best player in the league."
BUTLER, HERRO TRADE JABS
After nearly two weeks, Heat fans watched Butler and Herro team up in the starting lineup again.
Herro recorded 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Heat’s 106-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Following the game, Butler showered Herro—who served as the Heat’s lead scoring option in the All-Star’s absence—with lofty praise.
“He’s a prolific scorer and can score on all levels,” Butler told reporters. “It’s actually really impressive.”
LAKERS TO HONOR RILEY
The last month has been good to Miami Heat team president Pat Riley.
He was honored by having the floor at the Kaseya Center named in his honor on Oct. 23 when the Heat opened up their season against the Orlando Magic.
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday they have plans to honor Riley as well. The Lakers have commissioned a statue of Riley which is going to join other Lakers legends on Star Plaza which is outside of the Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers team president Jeanie Buss discussed the plans with Riley on a video call.
"Pat is a Lakers icon," said Buss in a prepared statement. "His professionalism, commitment to his craft and game preparation paved the way for the coaching we see across the league today. My dad recognized Pat's obsession and ability to take talented players and coalesce them into a championship team. The style of basketball Pat and the Lakers created in the 80s is still the blueprint for the organization today: an entertaining and winning team."
