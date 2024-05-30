Kendrick Perkins Hops Board Train Giving Praise To Udonis Haslem As An ESPN Analyst
First, it was Magic Johnson.
And now it's Kendrick Perkins.
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem made quite the impression this week while appearing as an ESPN analyst. He's received nothing but positive raves following his perfromances on shows such as "NBA On ESPN" and "Get Up."
They are among the network's most popular shows, especially during the postseason. Perkins, who also works for ESPN, dropped love toward Haslem Thursday on social media.
Perkins posted this on X, formerly known as Twitter: "He’s right my brother! You’ve been killing it and it’s definitely a joy working with you bro."
The "he's" Perkins was referring to was NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who also was impressed with Haslem in the studio. Here's what Johnson posted:
"ESPN - You definitely have an excellent team of ex-players already with Kendrick Perkins, Jay Williams, Tim Legler, and JJ Reddick…but you should hire Udonis Haslem permanently! He's been spectacular breaking down the NBA playoffs - from the players’ game and mentality, to the x’s and o’s, as well as the philosophy of the game…Udonis has done it with intelligence, charisma, and flair. And he's funny too!"
Haslem responded to Johnson's comments with "high praise." It is unknown if ESPN is auditioning Haslem for a bigger role. Haslem has opened up since retiring from the Heat after the 2023 season. He recently started a podcast with former Heat and Florida Gators teammate Mike Miller.
It seems Haslem would make a perfect addition to ESPN's already talented group of former players turned analysts.