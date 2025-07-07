Inside The Heat

ESPN Analyst Raves Over Miami Heat Signing Norman Powell

Shandel Richardson

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with referee Marc Davis (8) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with referee Marc Davis (8) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a dormant first week of NBA agency, the Miami Heat finally made a splash. They traded for Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell Monday morning. They now have Powell paired with center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks was among those impressed with the move. Here's what he posted on X: "This is a home run trade for Miami."

Marks was most impressed by what the Heat were able to give up for Powell, who averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season with the Clippers. The Heat only had to part with Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson in the three-team deal that also included the Utah Jazz.

Neither Love or Anderson were consistent rotation players. Powell, 32, is coming off his best season that garnered All-Star consideration. While the Heat failed in their attempt to acquire Kevin Durant, this at least keeps them in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With teams such as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers dealing with injuries to star players (Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton), the Heat could compete a top 5 seed in the postseason.

Some have called the Powell acquisition the best since Jimmy Butler in the summer of 2019. The Heat turned that move into two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Media personality puts Miami Heat in unflattering category

Heat rookie draws comparison to a pair of NBA superstars

Heat make huge offseason trade in free agency

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here