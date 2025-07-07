ESPN Analyst Raves Over Miami Heat Signing Norman Powell
After a dormant first week of NBA agency, the Miami Heat finally made a splash. They traded for Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell Monday morning. They now have Powell paired with center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks was among those impressed with the move. Here's what he posted on X: "This is a home run trade for Miami."
Marks was most impressed by what the Heat were able to give up for Powell, who averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season with the Clippers. The Heat only had to part with Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson in the three-team deal that also included the Utah Jazz.
Neither Love or Anderson were consistent rotation players. Powell, 32, is coming off his best season that garnered All-Star consideration. While the Heat failed in their attempt to acquire Kevin Durant, this at least keeps them in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With teams such as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers dealing with injuries to star players (Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton), the Heat could compete a top 5 seed in the postseason.
Some have called the Powell acquisition the best since Jimmy Butler in the summer of 2019. The Heat turned that move into two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.
