Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees L.A. Go All In By Swapping Austin Reaves For $165 Million All-Star Center
The Los Angeles Lakers appear determined to help veteran superstar LeBron James hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy a final time before retirement.
To do so, upgrading their frontcourt this offseason is essential. While there are short-term and relatively cheap options in free agency like Clint Capela or Brook Lopez, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the front office goes all in with a blockbuster move to help James and Luka Doncic.
One intriguing option is to trade star guard Austin Reaves to the Miami Heat in exchange for All-Star big man Bam Adebayo, who would provide the Lakers exactly what they need. A proposal between the Heat and Lakers would look something like the following:
Lakers receive: Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith
Heat receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2026 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick
First, let's answer the question of why Heat team president Pat Riley and company would trade Adebayo. Riley went on record at the beginning of the offseason claiming that the organization would not run it back. After missing out on veteran superstar Kevin Durant, rebuilding seems like a more realistic option than ever before.
Hachimura and Vincent are entering the final years of their contracts while Reaves could be re-routed for additional draft capital. Is Reaves and two unprotected firsts a little pricey for the three-time All-Star? Probably, but it's hard to imagine the Heat accepting a lesser return.
Adebayo would thrive in Lakers coach JJ Redick's system, as he would no longer need to act as a top option on offense. Instead, he can focus on anchoring the defense and continue pursuing a Draymond Green-like role on offense.
The Heat are not known for rebuilding, but another superstar strikeout could leave them with no other choice.
