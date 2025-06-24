Lakers Contacted Heat About Surprising $109 Million All-Star: Insider Says
The Miami Heat failed to land 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade after offering players such as Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, and more.
Wiggins was acquired in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Heat fans are more frustrated than ever about the return for Butler because it was unable to help them acquire Durant, but it does show Miami’s willingness to move the former No. 1 pick.
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly took notice of this, as insider Anthony Irwin reported they reached out to the Heat about Wiggins’ availability.
"Wiggins... have I heard of any interest in him? I think right now the Lakers are interested in any athlete," Irwin began on the Lakers Lounge. "Now Wiggins does make a little too much money for my liking. $28 million is a lot for Andrew Wiggins. I would imagine they are very well in tune with what Pat thinks of Andrew Wiggins, but the Lakers have checked in on him and asked about what the price would be."
Although Irwin is a bit concerned about Wiggins' contract, he is entering the final guaranteed season of a four-year, $109 million deal he inked with the Golden State Warriors. Chances are he'll opt in to his player option for the 2027 campaign, especially if he's playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James in Los Angeles.
His fit on the wing is ideal, but the Lakers need to prioritize an interior presence before pursuing a trade for Wiggins.
