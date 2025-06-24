Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Viciously Trolls A'Ja Wilson On Social Media

Shandel Richardson

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is among the most playful players in the NBA. He can joke with the best of them, even if it involves Las Vegas Aces standout A'ja Wilson. Adebayo recently roasted Wilson over the outfit she chose to wear pregame earlier this week.

Wilson donned a zebra print ensemble, prompting Adebayo to post this on Instagram.

There have been plenty rumors about both All-Stars dating. Neither has commented directly on their relationship.

ESPN PUNDIT GOES AFTER PAT RILEY

For the past several seasons, the Miami Heat have been linked to a star player every offseason and trade deadline. However, they have failed to land them each time, with Kevin Durant being the latest example

The most frustrating aspect has been the Heat remaining a Top-10 defense in the league while consistently being among the bottom of the league offensively. Even worse, the price to improve their offense with several star options could have worked out if they weren’t as reluctant to give up several future assets for them. On First Take, Stephen A. Smith questions how Pat Riley hasn’t been able to land these stars who have listed the Heat as one of their preferred destinations.

“Obviously, I have not just respect but reverence for the great Pat Riley, but the flip side to it is that how are you not getting people to come to South Beach,” Smith asked. “In Kevin Durant’s case, he was willing to come there. In Damian Lillard’s case, he was willing to come there, and you couldn’t get a deal done. The Pat Riley we know, love, and revered all these years always found a way to get it done. But that hasn’t been the case, and I’m flummoxed as to why that is.”

Although Durant is turning 37 soon, his asking price will likely be the cheapest offer the Heat will get for the foreseeable future. Not willing to offer up Kel’el Ware after an elite rookie season and finally being a perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo is understandable. However, not willing to trade Nikola Jovic is a significant risk if he doesn’t live up to the expectations the Heat have for him as his game grows.

