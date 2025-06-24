Pat Riley Conveys Crucial Messages in Miami Heat's Kevin Durant Talks
Now that the dust has settled on the Kevin Durant saga, we can give Pat Riley and the Miami Heat front office their deserved props. After the most disappointing season in a decade, the franchise could’ve panicked, but stuck to their guns and didn’t dangle young assets in the hopes of appeasing a frustrated fan base.
That’s no slight against Durant. The 37-year-old star is still great. He just wasn’t going to put the Heat over the top in a title chase.
While it’s important to cater to the paying customers and the folks who live and die with the latest 8-0 run, it’s crucial for the guiding hand on the steering wheel to be a firm one. By not trading for Durant, the 80-year-old Riley proved he’s not going to mortgage Miami’s future for the sake of ring-chasing on his watch. Even if he personally never presides over another title, Riley can’t leave his successor in a compromised position just because his personal window may be limited.
This Durant saga proved that Riley's still got all his faculties since he knows the Heat aren't title contenders.
Multiple sources have confirmed that promising young frontcourt pieces Kel’el Ware and Nikola Jovic weren’t made available to the Phoenix Suns in pursuit of Durant. Exact details are only truly known by parties whose business it is not to divulge what cards they’re holding, but word is Miami also opted not to dangle multiple first-round draft picks.
Unlike Orlando, which offered almost every first-rounder for the foreseeable future to pry Desmond Bane away from the Memphis Grizzlies because it viewed him as its missing piece, the Heat was cautious because it was self-aware.
Durant wasn’t going to put them in position to win a championship. Miami isn’t one player away, even in a wide open Eastern Conference. There were a lot of disappointed Heat fans on Sunday when Durant's trade to Houston was announced, but those are the same people who hope with their heart instead of thinking with their heads.
In that regard, it’s important to take into account what Phoenix radio host John Gambadaro, a widely respected Suns insider, tweeted about trade talks. He called Miami’s offer “junk” and said the team pretended to be interested “to appease their fan base.”
That’s not entirely true and not exactly false. Miami knew not attaching Ware, Jovic or multiple picks made its pitch non-competitive. However, trade talks are fluid and Durant’s camp wanted them involved in the situation over, say, Minnesota, which was willing to move key pieces.
Heat fans went along for the ride, but unless you’re in the business of believing silly Twitter accounts that claim to have sources the way Zaxby’s has sauces, you should’ve never gotten your hopes up. No deal was ever close. Ware wasn’t available. Believing liars is on you, so understand that if an account you follow said a Durant deal was close, they were doing it for clicks and temporary internet clout.
Even in a wide open Eastern Conference, Miami isn’t close to competing for a title. Durant would’ve cost too much to acquire. The Rockets landed him by sending 23-year-old Jalen Green, the second player selected in the 2021 draft, Dillon Brooks, one of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders, and the No. 10 pick. Realistically, the Heat couldn’t beat that offer without gutting their roster.
Andrew Wiggins is available. Terry Rozier, too. For the right piece, the Heat will consider moving wings Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. Expect a move to be made, but unless Giannis Antetokounmpo picks the Heat as his preferred destination in a trade demand that isn’t likely, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will be the only All-Stars in the fold in 2025-26.
Ware and Jovic could make a huge leap. Guard Davion Mitchell is almost certain to be in the mix. Wing Pelle Larsson should improve on an impressive rookie year. Blowing fourth-quarter leads is unlikely to be as significant an issue. The quick fix some Heat fans coveted is unlikely, but there are still reasons for optimism.
The Oklahoma City Thunder just won their first championship two years after finishing under .500 and missing the playoffs. Elite team-builder Sam Presti was subjected to the same criticisms and internet scorn trolls are throwing Riley’s way this week. What’s he ever won, critics asked. Stockpiling picks for nothing!
It’s a good thing franchises don’t make deals to appease their fans. Grown-ups don’t pull over to the drive-thru every time the kids want some nuggets, especially when they cost too much. Wily Riley has more common sense than most, and he just proved he still knows what he’s doing.
