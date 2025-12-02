Andrew Wiggins doesn’t just talk about it; he is about it. For anyone who has forgotten, he said at Media Day that he wanted to get back to scoring more efficiently at close range, and he has while being one of the Miami Heat’s best defenders. He’s good on and off-ball, as 37 percent of his attempts come without a dribble and are scored efficiently. He’s also having one of his most productive seasons in year 12 and is helping the squad defy expectations.

His volume on shots at 0-3 feet has increased by 9.3 percent, and his accuracy has elevated by 10.3 percent in 2025-26 after shooting below the league average the previous two seasons.

Part of the reason for his return to form is running like a gazelle in the Heat’s run-and-stun system, and his connection with Davion Mitchell. Most of his actions come on passes from Mitchell, who has assisted on 16.3 percent of his shots, which is the most of any teammate. Giving it back, most of Wiggins’ feeds have gone to Mitchell, and the next player on that list, Jaime Jaquez Jr., has received 57 less passes.

His signature moment this season came on the game-winning lob against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 10 in overtime. He had to do some extra work because Nikola Jović’s sideline inbound was slightly off target.

Norman Powell said after Miami’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday that Wiggins is quiet, and that "he is to himself, but he works. He knows the game [and] he has a versatile skill set. I think he flies under the radar…”

Don’t count on his production slowing down any time soon, either. He never forces shots, and that’s another reason why getting Tyler Herro back in the mix has been easier. Yet when Wiggins’ attempts aren’t falling, he is still one piece of the Heat’s three-headed monster on defense. The other two are Mitchell and Bam Adebayo.

If his strong play continues, who could rule out getting All-Star honors for the second time in his career? As was the case most recently with Goran Dragić, Jimmy Butler and now Powell 17 games into his Heat career, Miami players have had the top moments of their careers in their 30s. Wiggins is a high-level athlete with a winning pedigree. He could be next on that list.

The Canadian forward is averaging 17.5 points on a career-high 56 effective field goal percentage, with 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks. When asked about being a quiet player in the locker room, he said, “I get the job done, and I do whatever I can to help the team win. I know every night is going to be different. Some nights might be more scoring. Some nights may be more rebounding. Depending on whatever the team needs, I’m here and I’m going to try and do it.”

