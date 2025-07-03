Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Throws Some Shade On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Train
When something incredible happens in professional sports, recency bias often takes over discussions. A pivotal debate is unfolding in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s history.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off winning the NBA championship, scoring title, MVP, and Finals MVP in the same season. The last player to accomplish this was Michael Jordan. However, some still doubt if this puts him as the best player in the Thunder’s history. On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade argues for Russell Westbrook as No. 1.
“To me, I personally still think that Russell Westbrook is the greatest player in Oklahoma City history right now,” Wade said. “It doesn’t mean he is going to end up that way. But to me, I still believe that you can’t tell me a player can come through Miami right now and win a regular-season MVP, and win a Finals MVP, and he just becomes the greatest player in Miami Heat history.”
Wade goes on to explain how Westbrook's historic triple-double run of dominance rivals what Gilgeous-Alexander accomplished this season. He would need several more years at the same level to surpass Westbrook for the top spot in franchise history.
“Bro, Russ averaged four triple-doubles for four years,” Wade continued. “Wait a minute. We’re talking about a player who went and did something that people said they will never ever be done again. He did it four times. For me personally, when I talk about player-to-player, I am not saying he needs to do more. He’s only done two years.”
