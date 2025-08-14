Latest Miami Heat Trade Proposal Swaps Tyler Herro For Two-Time All-Star
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already declared that he'll remain with the team, at least in the short term.
But that doesn't guarantee he'll be there for the long haul. And even if he does, it won't stop fans and onlookers from entertaining him somewhere else. Fantasy Sports On SI pitched the idea of Morant heading to the Miami Heat for a relatively light package, but it would mean losing All-Star Tyler Herro.
Miami Heat receive: Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2026 first-round pick
"In this proposed deal, the Grizzlies and Heat would exchange starting point guards," the article wrote. "But to get Morant to South Florida, the Heat would also likely need to include another player and a first-round draft pick."
The Heat would get a superstar in Morant, but it doesn't seem like much of an upgrade otherwise with dishing out Herro. Morant is a slightly better defender, but would only give a slight boost in scoring and facilitating. This deal would seemingly only be beneficial if Herro and Morant were paired together as a star one-two punch in the backcourt.
AMAZON ANNOUNCES MIAMI HEAT'S NBA CUP MATCHUP
The NBA is finally catching up to the rest of the sports world by diving into the streaming service world. The NFL has deals with Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube TV just to name a few. The WWE recently brought all their premium live events to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer app launching August 21.
The MLS and MLB have both struck deals with Apple TV in recent years. CBS and Paramount+ became the new home for all UFC content this week as well. It's the NBA's turn to see what opportunities streaming presents for their business model. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver constantly prides his league on being a progressive one that is constantly growing the game of basketball.
Silver made a statement less than a month ago about exactly why this Amazon deal will grow their sport.
“The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “And Prime Video’s massive subscriber base will dramatically expand our ability to reach our fans in new and innovative ways.”- Adam Silver in a statement about Amazon
The NBA announced an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC, and Amazon worth $76 billion.
