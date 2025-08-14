Amazon Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Miami Heat
The NBA is finally catching up to the rest of the sports world by diving into the streaming service world. The NFL has deals with Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube TV just to name a few. The WWE recently brought all their premium live events to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer app launching August 21.
The MLS and MLB have both struck deals with Apple TV in recent years. CBS and Paramount+ became the new home for all UFC content this week as well. It's the NBA's turn to see what opportunities streaming presents for their business model. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver constantly prides his league on being a progressive one that is constantly growing the game of basketball.
Silver made a statement less than a month ago about exactly why this Amazon deal will grow their sport.
“The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “And Prime Video’s massive subscriber base will dramatically expand our ability to reach our fans in new and innovative ways.”- Adam Silver in a statement about Amazon
The NBA announced an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC, and Amazon worth $76 billion.
The Heat NBA Cup Schedule
Amazon's Prime Video will air 10 group stage games, every knockout round, and the NBA Cup championship game. Five consecutive weeks of doubleheaders within the group stage will headline Amazon's programming of the tournament. The remaining 50 group games will air on ESPN, NBC, and NBA League Pass.
The streaming service announced Wednesday the Miami Heat would play against the New York Knicks November 14 inside Madison Square Garden at 7:00pm Eastern. The Knicks are aiming to be a contending team in the Eastern Conference again after an Eastern Conference Championship appearance last season.
Who Else Will Miami Play Against In The NBA Cup?
The Heat are in the East's group C. They're joined by the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks. The Heat will play every team in their group at least once no matter what.
The Emirates NBA Cup tournament begins October 31. The Semi-Finals and NBA Cup championship game are taking place December 13 and 16 respectively. Every game played in the NBA Cup tournament will be counted toward the regular season win-loss records except for the championship game. The two teams in the NBA Cup finals will play an 83rd game of the regular season that doesn't count to their record.
The NBA are wrapping up a series of schedule announcements Thursday. The league announced its Christmas day, opening night, and Martin Luther King Jr. day schedules throughout this past week. All 30 NBA team will receive 80 of their 82-game regular season schedule Thursday.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Have Interesting Norman Powell Decision To Make
Miami Heat’s Offseason Provides A Sudden Change In Latest NBA Power Rankings
Miami Heat, Orlando Magic To Play Preseason Game In Puerto Rico
Miami Heat Offseason Recap: Unexpected Trades Maintain Competitive Pace