Latest Trade Prediction Could Open Door For Two-Time MVP To Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely staying put for the time being.
But there's always a possibility for change. A recent Bleacher Report article listed the two-time MVP as a potential superstar who could request a trade in the coming months, a target the Miami Heat would certainly keep their eyes on.
"Midseason star trades are becoming more common, and Giannis' most recent update on his future was commitment-phobic," the article wrote. "The Bucks are not out of the woods just yet. Even if they are, it's only temporary. Their summer has unfolded like a team trying to buy one more full year with Giannis, before trying to parlay the three available first-round picks they'll have to trade next June into someone who buys them yet another season or two."
Antetokounmpo's trade rumors sparked this offseason after the team once again fell in the first round. The team hasn't advanced to the conference semifinals since 2022, falling way short of replicating its 2021 title run. The main downfall has been injuries to star players, but Antetokounmpo may be losing patience to achieve more championship glory.
The Heat are likely happy with their Norman Powell acquisition, but they are still an option to covet the Greek Freak. After all, it's hard to imagine any front office that isn't interested in at least entertaining a superstar like Antetokounmpo.