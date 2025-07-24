Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Superstar Making Good Use Of Offseason In WNBA Nike Commercial

Shandel Richardson

Jul 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat star has been relatively quiet this offseason. It was one of the few summers he wasn't involved in trade talks. Herro proved his worth by having his best season that included a first NBA All-Star appearance.

But it hasn't stopped Herro from making public appearances. He recently had a cameo in the latest Nike commercial for WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu's new shoe. The New York Liberty star had plenty folks helping her promote.

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash was the lead pitchman in the commercial that debuted Thursday.

Nash is lead in the ad. He is the "Hoop-Head Handyman" in "Steve Nash's Hoop Improvement." It appears to be a play off the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement starring Tim Allen.

Nash takes the conversation over to a house under construction by saying, "Sabrina actually loves working on the interior. Let's see what's in store for us."

This is when Herro enters the scene.

Herro then drills open a door, which Nash responds, "Nice handles Tyler."

Herro then says, "I learned it from the best, Steve."

It doesn't end there.

The next cameo is NBA budding star Ausar Thompson of the Houston Rockets, who are now contenders in the Western Conference after acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason.


Nash then catches Thompson working on some wooden boards: "Watch those boards, Ausar," Nash says. It leads to Thompson saying, "Come on, Steve, I always do."



The commercial is likely the last down time for Herro before he begins prepping for the season. The Heat begin training camp in late September.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

ESPN shines light on Wilt Chamberlain

NBA great shows love for Steph Curry

President Obama gives All-Time NBA starting five

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here