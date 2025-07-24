Miami Heat Superstar Making Good Use Of Offseason In WNBA Nike Commercial
Miami Heat star has been relatively quiet this offseason. It was one of the few summers he wasn't involved in trade talks. Herro proved his worth by having his best season that included a first NBA All-Star appearance.
But it hasn't stopped Herro from making public appearances. He recently had a cameo in the latest Nike commercial for WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu's new shoe. The New York Liberty star had plenty folks helping her promote.
Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash was the lead pitchman in the commercial that debuted Thursday.
Nash is lead in the ad. He is the "Hoop-Head Handyman" in "Steve Nash's Hoop Improvement." It appears to be a play off the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement starring Tim Allen.
Nash takes the conversation over to a house under construction by saying, "Sabrina actually loves working on the interior. Let's see what's in store for us."
This is when Herro enters the scene.
Herro then drills open a door, which Nash responds, "Nice handles Tyler."
Herro then says, "I learned it from the best, Steve."
It doesn't end there.
The next cameo is NBA budding star Ausar Thompson of the Houston Rockets, who are now contenders in the Western Conference after acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason.
Nash then catches Thompson working on some wooden boards: "Watch those boards, Ausar," Nash says. It leads to Thompson saying, "Come on, Steve, I always do."
The commercial is likely the last down time for Herro before he begins prepping for the season. The Heat begin training camp in late September.
