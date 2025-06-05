Latest Trade Proposal Pins $197 Million Star With Miami Heat's Tyler Herro
As the Miami Heat prepare to get busy on the offense this season, many are encouraging them to lay low and go for more low-risk options to avoid giving up major assets.
But let's be real. The NBA offseason leaves room for any type of trade rumors, which is why many superstars are still tied to Miami. Bleacher Report's latest trade proposal sends Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant to the Heat for a plethora of players and two first-round picks.
Miami Heat receive: Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick swap
“This deal gives the Grizzlies a wing in Andrew Wiggins who could either be a nice complementary player to Bane and JJJ or flipped for something else later," Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey wrote. "His $28.2 million salary for 2025-26 is movable. It also includes a pick and a pick swap for a player whose value is far from its peak. But most importantly, there's a lot of young talent and versatility here.”
While Miami gives up its frontcourt depth, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo get a premier scorer to alleviate pressure off them offensively. Adebayo can focus on his two-way playmaking, while Herro can continue playing at a star level with another backcourt option.
“This is a lot to give up for a diminutive guard who's struggled to stay on the floor throughout his career, but Morant also has superstar upside," Bailey wrote. "And this season made it clear that a top duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro isn't good enough for meaningful title contention.”
