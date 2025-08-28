Inside The Heat

Latest Update On Terry Rozier's Status With Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are still trying to move on from guard Terry Rozier. There is just no telling when that happens. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, not much has changed.

Here's what Fischer said of the situation:

"Sources say Miami still hopes to part with veteran guard Terry Rozier even though there is said to be scant trade interest in the 31-year-old," Fischer wrote.

Rozier arrived with much promise after having a solid season with the Charlotte Hornets before he was traded to Miami in January of 2024. He has battled inconsistency through much of his Heat tenure, never reaching his level with the Hornets.

"Rozier is scheduled to make $26.6 million this season and the Heat are said to have some interest in buying him out," Fischer wrote. "To be clear, though, no buyout appears imminent."

It seems as if Rozier will be on the roster at the start of training camp.

JOVIC THRIVING DURING OFFSEASON

Following the best year of his career, Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic has been an exciting player to project forward as he gets closer to his full potential. With significant success for the Serbian national team, he may be primed for another leap in production.

On the Hoop Collective show, ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps breaks down why Jovic’s great start for EuroBasket can have huge implications for a potential starting spot next year.




“I just happened to look at the box score as I was trying to see who was on the Slovenian team, and he’s had a couple of nice games early on for Serbia,” Bontemps said. “He’s another guy who this is going to be a pretty interesting and important tournament for him because he’s got the chance to potentially start for the Heat this year.”

Jovic thrived for the Heat last year as their sixth man off the bench. He averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 45.6 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from three-point range. Following years of running smaller units, the Heat often had their most success with Jovic playing alongside Kel’el Ware and Bam Adebayo. After acquiring Norman Powell, Jovic’s chance to take a starting spot would likely be replacing Ware or Andrew Wiggins.

