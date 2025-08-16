Udonis Haslem Previews Why Miami Heat Are His Must-Watch Team Next Year
After being among the bottom of the league offensively and within the top 10 defensively for the last three seasons, the Miami Heat’s successful offseason may lead to a much more balanced production on both ends of the court.
On NBA Today, Heat legend Udonis Haslem breaks down why the Heat are his must-watch team in the league. While they can still improve the roster in other ways, the addition of Norman Powell may be the missing piece to elevate their offense and take pressure off Tyler Herro.
“This is a team where these guys have struggled scoring, but they have been in the top five or top 10 defensively every year,” Haslem explained. “This is a situation where you bring in a guy who can put the ball in the hole in Norman Powell. You have a guy in Tyler Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year, who can put up a dub in his sleep.”
Beyond Powell and Herro, Haslem explains why depth will be another huge factor in the Heat’s success and hints at a possible resurgence from Terry Rozier.
“You have Bam Adebayo, who can play both sides of the basketball court,” Haslem continued. “You get Pelle Larsson coming back with some experience after last year. You also have Wiggins getting a year under his belt. I understand Terry Rozier did not have a great season since he’s been in Miami, but this is a guy who’s also able to wake up in the morning and put a dub on you real quick.”
MIAMI HEAT’S TYLER HERRO RISES AMONG TOP SHOOTING GUARDS
After the drastic mistake of passing on Devin Booker in the 2015 draft class for Justice Winslow, the Miami Heat have finally been relieved of their lengthy drought of lacking a top shooting guard in the league.
Following the best season of his career, Tyler Herro’s first All-Star appearance has raised him into the top tier of guards in the NBA. HoopsHype broke down why they view Herro as the sixth-best shooting guard heading into next season.
“25-year-old shooting guard Tyler Herro made it no secret that his goal heading into last season was to be an All-Star, and he did just that, earning the honor for the first time in his career in 2024-25,” the article wrote. “Herro was one of just nine players last season to put up a 23/5/5 stat line, sharing the honor with some of the biggest names in the game today, such as James, Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.”
Despite the consistently improving regular season success, HoopsHype explains why Herro’s decreasing playoff production still leaves doubt regarding his potential to lead the Heat as the No. 1 option. Newly acquired Norman Powell, who was shockingly left off the list despite narrowly missing his first All-Star birth as well, should help Herro carry the load offensively next season. Opposing defensive schemes will no longer be able to focus only on Herro as the primary option on offense.
“Of course, we must also mention that with Herro as the Miami Heat’s top offensive player last season, the team went 37-45 and got swept in the first round of the playoffs,” the article continued. “That means, like with some other players on this list, we must question how good your team can be if Herro is one of your best players. Additionally, in 50 career postseason appearances, Herro is averaging just 14.5 points on 41.4 percent shooting from the floor, so he’s not exactly a playoff riser.”
