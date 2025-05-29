LeBron James Often Overshadowed By Ray Allen's Shot In Game 6
When fans think about the 2013 NBA Finals, they often forget LeBron James’s impressive fourth quarter performance before Ray Allen’s famous corner three.
On the Mind The Game podcast, Steve Nash and James recap the killer mentality he had to help lead the Miami Heat past the San Antonio Spurs in a stunning comeback for Game 6.
“The momentum swing in that one is being down 3-2, heading into the fourth quarter at home,” James explained. “I literally told myself, if you don’t make every play, we’re going to lose. Offensively and defensively, we’re going to lose. I cannot make a mistake. I have to be involved in every play: offensively, defensively, flying around, steals, blocks, making plays offensively, assists, and putting the ball in the basket. That was just the mindset.”
“It wasn’t even a team momentum,” James continued. “It was like if you don’t do it, this is the moment where you can’t rely on anyone else. I had that mindset. But what pissed me off and I had a little bit of self doubt is when the NBA personnel brought the yellow rope on the court and the game wasn’t over yet. I was like I don’t know how this is going to happen, but we’re about to make this happen.”
James finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists on 42.3 percent shooting and 20 percent from three-point range. Sixteen of those points came within the fourth quarter, when he led the Heat to a shocking comeback, as Ray Allen hit the game-tying shot to send the Heat into overtime.
