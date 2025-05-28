Dwyane Wade Makes Shocking Proclamation Regarding Anthony Edwards' Future
When a player dominates the league and excels early, people often forget how young they are and how long their reign in the NBA can last.
This is the case with the Minnesota Timberwolves and superstar Anthony Edwards. At 23, he led his team to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade explained the moment he considered Edwards as the face of the league.
“He talked about the moment this year when he threw the birds up when he got techs for flipping,” Wade said. “And he talked about I can’t do that. That was a young mistake that I made. He took onus of the mistake as a young man making a young mistake. And he’s like, I got kids watching me. I got parents who allow their kids to watch me, that supports me. I can’t do that.”
“That’s why to me, he’s the face of the game,” Wade continued. “He’s not perfect and doesn’t want to be perfect. And that’s the world that we live in. None of us are perfect, but to be able to make mistakes, own up to it, and man up to it, and then you see growth.”
Like Wade’s time with the Heat, Edwards was also given the keys to the franchise early. He has consistently improved each season and has gotten off to a great start for his young career. But the Timberwolves will need more from him, as they face a difficult road ahead to return from being down 3-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Revitalize Future In Proposed Trade For $197 Million All-Star
Dwyane Wade Lays Out Game Plan New York Knicks Need To Make NBA Finals