Miami Heat’s Next Undrafted Gem Projected To Shock Fans In Year Two
While the Miami Heat’s offseason moves may seem limited in acquiring another star, they can still build for the future by focusing on their younger core players.
The Heat’s shocking success with their famous player development program may continue with Keshad Johnson. On the Tobin Show, Brendan Tobin explains why Johnson's raw athletic ability and potential can help revitalize the team for next season.
“The final guy is the guy I think everybody knows that I’m really excited to see what he can do, and that’s Keshad Johnson,” Tobin explained. “Keshad Johnson to me reeks a lot of what the Heat are looking for in a project, like off-the-charts athleticism. This guy is like a show to watch him dunk. You remember that one Pelicans game, where you’re like, whoa. This dude has so much spring in his step and what he’s able to do.”
“I think anytime you have a guy who’s going to be on the wing, you wonder if he’s going to be a capable enough shooter to produce for the Heat,” Tobin continued. “In Sioux Falls this year, he was about a 40 percent three-point shooter on just under four attempts a game.”
Even without losing Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler, the Heat have lacked physically-imposing athletes for most of their roster construction. Outside of Bam Adebayo, it’s a valid argument if Johnson is their current next-best athlete on the team. In the G-League Tip-Off Tournament, Johnson excelled, as he averaged 21.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 54.9 percent shooting and 39.6 percent from three-point range.
