Legendary Coach Drops Ultimate Compliment To Tyler Herro After All-Star Berth
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is known for a legendary work ethic.
If there was any doubt, his college coach validated it after Herro was selected to his first All-Star game Thursday. He was chosen as one of the Eastern Conference reserves.
Shortly, legendary NCAA coach John Calipari gave his praises for Herro. Calipari coached Herro for one season at Kentucky.
Here's what Calipari posted on X, " Tyler Herro was named to the NBA All-Star team. I could not be more proud and happy for him. One of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, it is well deserved! "
This marks Herro first All-Star appearance. He now joins fellow Kentucky alum Bam Adebayo as Wildcats to earn the honor as members of the Heat.
Herro has been the team's best player this season despite the Jimmy Butler saga and inconsistency from Adebayo. Herro is averaging a career-high 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. This is his finest season since he won the Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.
Herro has steadily developed into one of the league's best players. After entering the NBA with a repuation as a shooter, he has proven he can impact the game in several areas.
This season, he's improved as a rebounder, facilitator and defender.
Herro and second-year forward Jaime Jaquez are the Heat's only representatives during the weekend. Jaquez was selected to the Rising Stars Challenge for a second straight season. Last year he also participated in the slam dunk contest.
All-Star Weekend takes place Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco at the home of the Golden State Warriors.
