Legendary NBA GM Blasts Jimmy Butler, Defends Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra
Add longtime NBA executive Bob Myers to the long list of people who has had enough of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
Butler returned to the court Friday night following a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra essentially declined comment ahead of Friday’s blowout loss to the Nuggets, even implying he’d know if a reporter tried getting him to talk about Butler’s suspension or recent trade request.
“It’s getting to [Spoelstra] a little bit,” Myers argued on NBA Countdown. “That’s not his nature. That’s not who he is. That tells you something about how he’s feeling about it.”
Myers said Spoelstra, Heat president Pat Riley, and those used to running the organization a certain way are worn out by the trade saga. Butler requested a trade on Jan. 2 and said he needed to regain his joy playing basketball.
The Golden State Warriors won four championships in Myers’ decade as GM. He knows what it takes to build a contender, and he’s well aware of what certain players bring to the table.
“You want Jimmy Butler?” Myers asked. “Part of the package is drama.”
To his credit, Myers praised Butler as an “unbelievable” player and raved about the six-time All-Star’s competitive nature.
“Jimmy Butler plays both ends of the floor, and he wins,” Myers said.
But?
“But Jimmy Butler has decided, ‘I’m done,’” Myers continued. “And Jimmy Butler seems like he’s going to do everything he can to create disruption, and the last thing you want when you’re trying to win in this league … it’s hard enough, don’t add drama or chaos or disruption.”
BUTLER, HEAT RELATIONSHIP REPORTEDLY NOT FIXABLE
Butler and the Heat mended the fence enough for him to play Friday night.
Does that mean both sides are ready to proceed like nothing—including a seemingly never-ending trade saga and public feud between Butler and Riley—ever happened?
Nope.
“It is not fixable as it stands right now between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on SportsCenter.
Charania added Butler “doubled down” on his trade request with the Arison family.
Charania said the team hasn’t ruled out trading Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline so long as the right offer comes along.
“They want to have their needs satisfied as well in terms of their desire for role players that can come in, contribute, [and] potentially having draft capital,” Charania reported.
With less than three weeks until the trade deadline, get ready for even more awkwardness in Miami.
“This is going to be a fluid situation, but both sides are prepared for a level of uncomfortableness moving forward,” Charania added.
BUTLER SAYS BEEF WITH MANAGEMENT, NOT TEAMMATES
Butler said he was excited to be around teammates but still hinted a rift remains between him and Heat management, mainly team president Pat Riley.
"It felt good to get out there and compete and actually run around with these guys," Butler said after the Heat's loss to the Denver Nuggets. "As much as everybody may think, I don't got a problem with these guys. These guys are cool.
“They're my friends. ... My beef is not with them and never will be,” Butler added. “Never has been. But it did feel good to get out there and play some basketball."
Butler finished with 18 points on 7 of 15 shooting. The Heat and Butler have feuded since last offseason when Riley criticized Butler for talking about last season's loss to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Butler was sidelined for the series due to injury.
Things only got worse when the Heat refused to offer a contract extension. It culminated with Butler requesting a trade earlier this month.
"I guess it's basketball at this point," Butler said. "I know what I'm expected to do while I'm here and try to do that to the best of my ability, but we are where we are."
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.