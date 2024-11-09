Inside The Heat

Live Updates: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat (3-4) travel to Denver for a Friday night game with the Nuggets. The Miami Heat try to bounce back from their Wednesday night loss at Phoenix.

Scott Salomon

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Footprint Center.
Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Live Updates:

Second Quarter:

Denver 71, Miami 60, Halftime Score

Rozier and Herro with back to back triples to cut the lead to four. Christian Braun with a triple of his own.

Denver 65, Miami 58

Heat shooting goes cold. Nuggets lead back to 10.

Denver 60, Miami 50

Heat Timeout after small 4-0 Nuggets run.

Denver 50, Miami 45

Jokic with 14 points on 5 of first 6 shots.

Denver 46, Miami 45

Josh Richardson with a 3-ball. Robinson follows with another 3-pointer. Heat on a 13-0 run.

NOTE: Heat TV announcer Eric Reid said Jimmy Butler is out of the game with a right ankle sprain.

Denver 40, Miami 37

Bam Adebayo with the jump hook and the Nuggets call time out.

Denver 40, Miami 31

First Quarter:

Duncan Robinson hits a 3-pointer as the first quarter ends.

Denver 40, Miami 27

Kel'el Ware picks up his second foul in two minutes and sends Christian Braun to the line for two. Bam Adebayo comes up with an uncontested 3 from the top of the arc. Russell Westbrook answers for Denver.

Denver 38, Miami 24

Kel'el Ware enters the game at 3:24. He immediately fouls Nikola Jokic. Denver has nine assists on its first 12 baskets.

Denver 31, Miami 21

Timeout on the Floor after a Tyler Herro layup cuts the Denver lead.

Denver 27, Miami 21

Jimmy Butler leaves the game and goes to the Heat locker room with 5:15 to play in the quarter. Haywood Highsmith with the 3-point basket. Christian Braun answers with a 3-pointer for Denver.

Denver 27, Miami 19

Nikola Jovic scores for the Heat before Michael Porter, Jr. hits a 3-ball for Denver. Denver's lead gets bigger with 6:13 to play.

Denver 22, Miami 12

Peyton Watson with a 3-pointer as the Nuggets make six of their last seven shots. Nikola Jokic has five assists already.

Denver 17, Miami 6

Miami's only score at the 9:33 was off a back-door cut from Bam Adebayo to Jimmy Butler. Miami starts 1 of 5 shooting.

Denver 8, Miami 2

Pregame:

Starting Lineup for Miami Heat (3-4)

Terry Rozier

Tyler Herro

Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler

Nikola Jovic

