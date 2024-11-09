Live Updates: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
Live Updates:
[Refresh Your Browser For Latest Updates from Denver]
Second Quarter:
Denver 71, Miami 60, Halftime Score
Rozier and Herro with back to back triples to cut the lead to four. Christian Braun with a triple of his own.
Denver 65, Miami 58
Heat shooting goes cold. Nuggets lead back to 10.
Denver 60, Miami 50
Heat Timeout after small 4-0 Nuggets run.
Denver 50, Miami 45
Jokic with 14 points on 5 of first 6 shots.
Denver 46, Miami 45
Josh Richardson with a 3-ball. Robinson follows with another 3-pointer. Heat on a 13-0 run.
NOTE: Heat TV announcer Eric Reid said Jimmy Butler is out of the game with a right ankle sprain.
Denver 40, Miami 37
Bam Adebayo with the jump hook and the Nuggets call time out.
Denver 40, Miami 31
First Quarter:
Duncan Robinson hits a 3-pointer as the first quarter ends.
Denver 40, Miami 27
Kel'el Ware picks up his second foul in two minutes and sends Christian Braun to the line for two. Bam Adebayo comes up with an uncontested 3 from the top of the arc. Russell Westbrook answers for Denver.
Denver 38, Miami 24
Kel'el Ware enters the game at 3:24. He immediately fouls Nikola Jokic. Denver has nine assists on its first 12 baskets.
Denver 31, Miami 21
Timeout on the Floor after a Tyler Herro layup cuts the Denver lead.
Denver 27, Miami 21
Jimmy Butler leaves the game and goes to the Heat locker room with 5:15 to play in the quarter. Haywood Highsmith with the 3-point basket. Christian Braun answers with a 3-pointer for Denver.
Denver 27, Miami 19
Nikola Jovic scores for the Heat before Michael Porter, Jr. hits a 3-ball for Denver. Denver's lead gets bigger with 6:13 to play.
Denver 22, Miami 12
Peyton Watson with a 3-pointer as the Nuggets make six of their last seven shots. Nikola Jokic has five assists already.
Denver 17, Miami 6
Miami's only score at the 9:33 was off a back-door cut from Bam Adebayo to Jimmy Butler. Miami starts 1 of 5 shooting.
Denver 8, Miami 2
Pregame:
Starting Lineup for Miami Heat (3-4)
Terry Rozier
Tyler Herro
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler
Nikola Jovic