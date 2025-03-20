Local Radio Host Thinks Miami Heat Nikola Jovic Is Answer To Losing Slump
As the Miami Heat have struggled mightily to win games consistently without Jimmy Butler, it is important to note they have been missing a key player.
The Heat have an abysmal 3-11 record since Nikola Jovic broke his hand Feb. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite a mediocre season, Jovic was having a breakout year before going down with the injury. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 45.6 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from three-point range.
A significant reason for his success is Jovic finally found the perfect role as the sixth man. With his shooting and versatility at 6-foot-10, he consistently provided a positive impact on offense. Before the injury, the Heat utilized him alongside Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. With the introduction of Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro was the smallest player in closing lineups at 6-foot-5.
Miami radio host Brendan Tobin believed Jovic was one of the primary reasons for the recent struggles to win games after his injury.
“But since that time, the Miami Heat have plummeted,” Tobin explained. “Not only with these eight games, but they are 3-11, counting that Bucks game he got hurt in. 3-11 with no Nikola Jovic in the lineup. Is that everything here? I don’t think it’s nothing. I think that there was something about Niko who embraced this role of being the sixth man so much. He gave a dynamic look to Miami with their ability to stagger Bam and Kel’el, that kind of gave everybody a little bit of everything.”
Andrew Wiggins In Company With LeBron James After Quick Start With Miami Heat
As the Miami Heat’s losing streak and constant struggles continue, there aren’t many things besides production from a few players fans can cheer.
One of those players is Andrew Wiggins. Since being the central piece in the Jimmy Butler trade on Feb. 5, Wiggins has been one of the best players for the Heat.
Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 42.2 percent shooting and 30.9 percent from three-point range.
His steady production has allowed him to set an impressive milestone. Besides LeBron James in 2010, no other Heat player has more points in their first 10 games than Wiggins. His ability to score in the mid-range and attack the basket has allowed for plenty of scoring opportunities he’s taken advantage of. Alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Wiggins has been the third offensive option most nights. This has caused less defensive attention to go his way.
Unfortunately, most of his best nights have resulted in losses. The Heat are 2-9 in the eleven games he’s been available. He has already missed six games due to injury. One of the front office's complaints about Butler was his inability to play enough regular-season games. Hopefully, Wiggins won’t follow the same trend.
NBA INSIDER SAYS JIMMY BUTLER HAS FOUND “JOY” WITH GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Before requesting a trade from the Miami Heat after six seasons, Jimmy Butler said he lost his joy of playing basketball with them.
He's now playing for the Golden State Warriors, where he completely transformed the team. The Warriors were struggling to get out of the Play-In Tournament.
The Warriors have gone 14-1 since the trade. Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 44.2 percent shooting and 22.2 percent from three-point range.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania explained how connected the Warriors have been since Butler arrived.
“I think you’re seeing how that looks on the floor,” Charania said. “You’re seeing these guys smiling, you’re seeing them laughing, and you’re seeing them really come together as a group, and it’s translated on the court. What word did Jimmy Butler use when he was trying to get out of Miami? He used the word ‘joy.’ I think his joy is back now in Golden State.”
