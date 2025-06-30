Media Personality Says Looming Decision For Star Guard Hinders Miami Heat
After a disappointing postseason and a mediocre offseason so far, the Miami Heat still have yet to establish a direction for roster construction outside the NBA Draft.
Media personality Bill Simmons is among those confused about which direction Miami wants to go.
On his podcast, he and co-host Ryen Russillo broke down several of the team's challenges, including the contract negotiations for Tyler Herro.
“I am going to put Miami in the desperation tier,” Simmons said. “We can figure out the tiers after I go through all the teams. I said this a couple of days ago. I just don’t know what Miami is doing. What are they? What are they trying to do? Even if they get Kuminga, which I think is a good idea. I like Kuminga, and I like their draft pick they got on Wednesday night. But I still don’t know.”
For Herro to be worth his massive extension, the Heat will need his career year to be a stepping stone for more to come. He still has some areas for improvement, such as getting to the free-throw line and handling physical defense more effectively. In his first All-Star season, he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 47.2 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from 3-point range. The doubt arises when his postseason averages consistently fall compared to his regular-season performances.
“They’re going to pay Herro, I guess, a ton of money," Simmons said. "But now, when you’re seeing some of the other money going, should he be making $15 million a year more than Julius Randle? I don’t think he should.”
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
ESPN Ranks Miami Heat Among Biggest Draft Day Winners Through Round 1
Stephen A. Smith Disappointed In Pat Riley For Not Going All In For Kevin Durant
Miami Heat Make Shocking Signing Of Undrafted 7-Foot Bruiser