Miami Heat All-Star Duo Cracks The Ringer's Updated Top 100 Player Rankings
While the Miami Heat are rumored to be interested in acquiring big-name stars potentially available this offseason, the current core is receiving recognition. The Ringer released their updated Top 100 NBA player rankings ahead of the offseason with two members of the Heat cracking the list.
The first player from the Heat to make the list is center Bam Adebayo. The three-time All-Star is ranked at No. 36 as the tenth best big man in the NBA.
"It’s not quite right to say Heat Culture lost its avatar when Miami sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State," the article wrote. "Sure, Butler’s bravado and all-world talent elevated Miami beyond what anyone thought the team was capable of. But Adebayo is and always was the true embodiment of the organization’s defining ethos. He is undersized. Resourceful. Ultra-competitive. Talented, of course, but also limited. Through Butler’s frequent absences and this season’s roiling trade drama, Adebayo has been the steady drumbeat that animates the Heat."
After Adebayo, first time All-Star Tyler Herro is ranked just outside the top 50 at No. 51. According to the rankings, he is the 23rd best guard in the league.
"The first All-Star season of Herro’s career ended in a bit of a reality check," the article wrote. "For all he showed this season as a fill-in first option, any offense leaning on Herro as a primary creator can only go so far—and for the Heat, that meant getting flattened by a Cavs team with a lot more talent and a lot more in the tank. It’s not Herro’s fault that the roster around him is so wanting for offense. But Miami’s fleeting playoff exercise drove home how far the Heat still have to go and how wide the gulf is between All-Star and superstar."
Herro is eligible for a contract extension prior to next season. If extended, his average annual value will skyrocket from $33 million to $50 million. Adebayo is under contract through 2028 with a player option through 2029. Given that Adebayo and Herro are relatively young, the Heat have a bright future ahead building around these two All-Star talents.