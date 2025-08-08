Miami Heat All-Star Predicted To Be Team's 'Closer' This Season
After the addition of former Los Angeles Clippers guard, Norman Powell, the Miami Heat now have plenty of scorers to use in the rotation. The scoring on the roster was once viewed as a weakness for the backcourt but Pat Riley and company did their best to improve the scoring unit by adding Powell through a trade as well as using their first-round draft selection on Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
Bleacher Report recently predicted which players throughout the NBA would be taking the last shot for their respective teams. The Miami Heat's nominee is none other than All-Star guard Tyler Herro.
"The Miami Heat are still searching for an offensive alpha after trading Jimmy Butler, a role that's been filled by committee by Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo," the article wrote. "Trading for Norman Powell, who led the Los Angeles Clippers with 6.4 fourth quarter points on 49.4 percent shooting from three, certainly helps. It's probably safe to assume Powell will take over as the new starting shooting guard in Miami, although Herro's six years with the Heat give him a leg up on who gets the ball at the end of games. A three-level scorer who can get a shot off from anywhere, Herro will need to live up to his name for Miami this season to have the team in the playoff picture."
Jimmy Butler's exit at last season's trade deadline left a void in the Heat's rotation. While Butler was never a crazy efficient three-point shooter, he had the ability to finish at the basket and shoot from mid-range especially well at the end of games. Herro's shooting splits have been consistent since he entered the league in 2019. He has not passed 40 percent from beyond the arc but Herro averages just north of 15 shots.
Powell's addition to the rotation adds another three-level scorer to the mix. Powell broke out with the Clippers last season. The 32-year-old guard has been an NBA veteran since 2015 and only averaged above 20 points in the 2021-22 season. While Powell's splits last season were slightly better than the 2019 first-round pick, Herro's familiarity with Miami's offensive identity will presumably keep him as the focal point of the offense.
The Heat look to enter the season as a mid-seeded Eastern Conference contender. With the uncertainty of the conference due to superstar injuries, the Heat could pose a threat behind their new high-scoring backcourt duo.