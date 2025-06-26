Miami Heat Select Kasparas Jakucionis With No. 20 Pick
The Miami Heat have selected Illinois forward Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Jakucionis averaged 15 points on 44 percent shooting last season. With great positional size and efficient true shooting, the former Illinois big man will look to elevate a Heat unit that strongly yearns for offensive production.
MIAMI HEAT LOSE OUT ON NATIONAL CHAMPION IN NBA DRAFT
The Miami Heat were a strong favorite to acquire Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Unfortunately, they couldn't get him in time, as the Washington Wizards grabbed the national champion with the No. 18 pick. Washington then traded Clayton Jr. to the Utah Jazz for draft capital, including two future second-round picks. He averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season.
Miami ranked No. 24 in scoring offense last season, the worst of any playoff team outside the lowly Orlando Magic. If they want to contend for a championship in the post-Jimmy Butler era, they need another scoring option beside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The Heat were outclassed in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, illustrating the need for offensive production. After missing out on Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, Miami's alternatives were turning to the Draft and possibly coveting a veteran free agent.
So far, they still look to accomplish one of those goals Wednesday night.
