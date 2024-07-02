Miami Heat Bring Back Guard Dru Smith On Two-Way Contract
The Miami Heat just appear attached to guard Dru Smith.
On Monday, they signed him to a two-way contract for the second straight season. Last year he played in nine games, averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. His season was cut short after sustaining a season-ending knee injury at Cleveland last November.
WARE SIGNS CONTRACT
The Heat announced the signing of first-round pick Kel'El Ware, who was chosen at No. 15 out of Indiana.
The center is supposed to bolster a lacking frontcourt. His presence could eventually lead to center Bam Adebayo moving to power forward. Ware reportedly signed a four-year, $20.5 million deal.
Last year he averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.87 blocks, 1.5 assists and 32.1 minutes while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.
JOHNSON SIGNED TO TWO-WAY
The Heat also signed forward Keshad Johnson to a two-way contract.
He was a teammate of Heat second-round pick Pelle Larsson at Arizona.
Johnson, who was a Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honorable mention, started all 36 games for the Wildcats during his senior season. He averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.00 steals and 27.6 minutes while shooting 53 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three-point range and 71 percent from the foul line.
He is expected to play in the summer league with Larsson and Ware in Las Vegas. Play opens July 13.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @ShandelRich