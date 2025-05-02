Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Grabs New Title After Gregg Popovich Announcement
The winningest coach in NBA history has stepped down.
After 29 seasons, featuring six Finals appearances and five championships, NBA legend Gregg Popovich has ended his tenure as the San Antonio Spurs' head coach. He will step in as the new president of basketball operations.
"While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in his exiting statement. "I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff, and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach, and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support The organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”
Many across the league commended the all-time head coach, from his companions and former players to his rivals. The Miami Heat, who faced Popovich and the Spurs in consecutive Finals, praised the former Spurs coach for a decorated career.
"Congrats on a legendary coaching career & best of luck in your next role, Coach Pop," the admin wrote.
The Heat and Spurs clashed in 2013 and 2014. Miami defeated the Spurs in the first matchup, handing Popovich his sole Finals series loss. This championship was remembered for Ray Allen's 3-pointer that sent Game 6 to overtime, one of the most clutch shots in league history. The Heat attempted to three-peat in 2014, but were outclassed by San Antonio in one of the most dominant team performances in Finals history.
