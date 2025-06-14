Miami Heat Could Bolster Backcourt With Potential Free Agent Addition
The Miami Heat are looking to make numerous changes this offseason. While the team is engaged in Kevin Durant rumors, there is another member of the Phoenix Suns that would be a good fit in Miami as well.
Unrestricted free agent guard Tyus Jones would be a solid addition to the Miami rotation. Jones, 29, joined Phoenix last offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.3 million. The contract served as a minimum salary. A former five-star recruit out of high school, Jones has bounced around a few teams over the last couple of seasons with stints in Phoenix, Washington and Memphis.
Jones put up decent numbers for a disappointing Suns team last season. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. His role in Phoenix fluctuated throughout the season. Jones started only 58 of the 81 games he played.
Miami made a big trade mid-way during the 2024 season, acquiring then-Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. At the time of the deal, Rozier was projected to be an important piece of the rotation. He played relatively well for the second half of the season since joining Miami but regressed heavily in 2025. Now, Rozier is entering an offseason prior to the final year of his contract. The Heat may attempt to offload his contract through a trade, opening the door for another guard to join the rotation.
If Jones' contract can be remotely similar to his salary last season, the Heat could bring him in while also retaining new fan favorite Davion Mitchell. A guard trio consisting of Jones, Mitchell and All-Star Tyler Herro could be a solid rotation in the backcourt as the team looks to become Eastern Conference contenders again.