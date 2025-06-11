Miami Heat Acquire Former MVP In New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
While the free agency cycle this offseason lacks some true star players, there are multiple of those expected to be available in trade discussions. Stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen and Darius Garland may be shipped.
However, one player that seems almost certain to be traded this offseason is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. His relationship with the Suns looks unreconcilable at this point after the team fielded offers for the 2014 MVP at the mid-season trade deadline.
The Miami Heat are rumored to be heavily pursuing the 15-time All-Star through a trade. Bleacher Report proposed a trade between the Heat and Suns.
Heat acquire: F Kevin Durant
Suns acquire: G Terry Rozier, G Duncan Robinson, F Nikola Jovic, 2025 first-round pick (No. 20), 2030 first-round pick (top-three-protected)
In this trade package, the draft picks are the true prizes for Phoenix. Rozier and Robinson are both on expiring contracts while Jovic could become a solid forward in their rotation. Miami isn't giving up much for a player that has still made multiple All-Star appearances over the past few seasons despite his age.
Now, many could question Heat president Pat Riley's decision-making if a move for Durant occurs after denying Jimmy Butler a contract extension last offseason and trading him at the deadline. Durant is slightly older than Butler but has showed no signs of slowing down.
"Outside of some availability concerns, Durant has shown zero impact from the aging process," the article wrote. "His 2024-25 production looked strikingly similar to what he's done throughout his legendary career: 26.6 points on 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting, plus 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in his 36.5 minutes."
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are great players but may not be good enough to be the true primary options on a contending team. If the Heat acquire Durant and he shows no signs of regression, the team instantly becomes Eastern Conference contenders.