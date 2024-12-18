Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Could Entertain Trade For Bulls All-Star If Jimmy Butler Stays Put

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat appear more in favor of cutting ties with star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, but the front office could opt against moving him without the right offer on the table.

If the Heat are unable to find a package they're satisfied with, competing for a championship in the top-heavy Eastern Conference isn’t a terrible idea. Moving disappointing guard Terry Rozier is a route the fanbase continues to push for, which could work out in their favor if the team is battling for a title.

Of course, adding a defensive-minded guard in return is ideal, but a proven scorer in the frontcourt could also benefit the lineup. With All-Star Bam Adebayo seeing a significant decrease in his scoring this season, a Chicago Bulls All-Star could fill that void.

The following proposed trade could take place between the Heat and Bulls:

Heat receive: Nikola Vucevic, Julian Phillips

Bulls receive: Rozier, Nikola Jovic, 2028 first-round pick

After beginning the regular season as a piece of the starting lineup, Jovic is almost entirely out of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation. Meanwhile, Rozier is not reflecting the player the Heat acquired from the Charlotte Hornets.

Vucevic would bring two things to the Heat's starting lineup. Firstly, it would allow Adebayo to fully embrace the Draymond Green-style role he is seemingly shifting to. Secondly, the 34-year-old is averaging 21.1 points on 58.7 percent shooting.

