Miami Heat Could Target 'Available' $70 Million Guard In Trade With Utah Jazz
The Miami Heat need to find a better fit in the backcourt next to Tyler Herro if contending for a championship is their plan for the season.
The tandem of Herro and Terry Rozier isn't working for a plethora of reasons, but the two most notable are a lack of efficiency from the former Charlotte Hornet and defensive woes. The Heat could potentially solve both problems at once in a trade with the rebuilding Utah Jazz.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that a handful of Jazz veterans are available for trade, including the energy-bringing Collin Sexton.
"Player development is the priority for the Jazz, and that isn't just a euphemism for targeting a top spot in a loaded lottery. Utah has the youngest roster in the league with eight players under 24 and is using this season to evaluate those players," MacMahon wrote. "The Jazz are also expected to be active in the trade market with veterans such as John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton available for the right deal."
Miami's front office could start fresh once again in their hunt to find a stable point guard by acquiring Sexton. A package centered around Rozier and draft capital should entice Utah enough to get the deal done.
He is averaging an impressive 16.9 points and 3.2 assists on 48.2 percent shooting and 42.7 percent from three-point range. Coach Erik Spoelstra would likely call for the 25-year-old to take on a greater playmaking role.
Still, what he lacks in the playmaking department, he makes up for with his tenacious defense. It's safe to say Sexton would fit the mold of a 'Heat Culture' player much better than Rozier has.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.