Miami Heat Fans Call Out Team President Pat Riley Over Bold Trade Statement
The Miami Heat's roster is eerily similar to years past with a core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro seeking a championship.
The Heat are the definition of mediocre through a fourth of the regular season with a record of 9-10. They have swayed around .500 for the majority of the year. The frustration is undoubtedly looming in both the locker room and throughout the fanbase, leading team president Pat Riley's recent remark to draw heavy backlash.
"I mean, trading players is hard for me," Riley shared on The OGs podcast with Heat legend Udonis Haslem. "It's part of the business. Free agents, they go other places, and that's the world we live in today."
There's nothing wrong with Riley's comment on the surface, as NBA players are more than just someone fans watch on TV. Still, this fueled Heat fans' fire and began blaming Riley for the team's lack of major acquisitions.
"Couldn’t get the dame trade off because of feelings," one fan wrote.
Another user didn't hold back, writing, "Is that way their team hasn’t gotten any better for 6 years????"
"One of the proudest things that I feel for and about is that there are at least eight, nine, or ten players that are working for the Heat that used to play for us. I love that part of it," Riley concluded.
