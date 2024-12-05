NBA Champion Claims Erik Spoelstra Will Give JJ Redick 'Nightmares' After Lakers' Loss
The Miami Heat embarrassed first-year coach JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, 134-93.
The matchup featured one of the most established and best coaches in the NBA, Erik Spoelstra, against the coach with arguably the greatest spotlight, Redick. It's safe to say Spoelstra proved why he is the superior as of now.
NBA champion-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins echoed this idea in a social media post during the game.
"Well JJ will be having nightmares tonight about Spoe," Perkins wrote.
Not only did the scoreboard reflect the Heat winning the matchup, but so did the lack of effort from LA. A play went viral during the game, where the Lakers seemingly walked around the floor on a defensive possession. This is their third loss in the past four games.
Redick addressed the recent issues postgame, saying, “I’m embarrassed. We’re all embarrassed.” He followed this by sharing that "he doesn’t feel the Lakers are together as a group right now. He says it doesn’t feel like they’re together in huddles," according to reporter Jovan Buha.
Still, the retired guard has not lost the locker room, at leat superstar LeBron James. The veteran took blame for the blowout defeat, saying, “It’s not on the coaches. It’s definitely on us, for sure.”
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.