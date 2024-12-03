Miami Heat Could Trade All-Star To Western Conference Contender in Latest Rumor
As the Miami Heat hover around .500, questions linger about veteran forward Jimmy Butler’s future in Florida.
If his days in Miami are numbered, could Butler be headed back to Texas?
HoopsHype reported Dec. 2 there’s been “quiet discourse” about the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets eventually pursuing Butler. The trade would mark a homecoming for Butler, who grew up outside Houston.
“For now, however, the Rockets are among the top teams with a young core, and the Mavericks remain a contender in the tightly competitive Western Conference,” HoopsHype wrote.
The Rockets are 15-6 and half a game out of first place in the West. Dallas is 13-8 and 8-2 in their last 10 games.
However, HoopsHype expressed skepticism the Heat will trade Butler anytime soon.
“It’s also worth noting executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season,” the story wrote.
Butler averages 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Various injuries have limited him in recent weeks; he missed Monday’s loss to the Boston Celtics with right knee soreness.
Butler, 35, will hit unrestricted free agency next summer. The injury-plagued Heat are 9-10 and have struggled to find momentum all season.
This isn’t the first time Butler has been linked to the Rockets. Bleacher Report recently suggested the Rockets add the veteran All-Star. In that proposed deal, Miami would acquire Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected) for Butler.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
JAQUEZ STEPS UP IN BUTLER’S ABSENCE
Jaquez had 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes Monday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Heat lost 108-89 to their rival Boston Celtics.
“When guys go down, it’s our job to step up and try to fill in those gaps,” Jaquez said. “Coming into this game, I knew I had to be aggressive, which was my mentality.”
The Heat were missing Butler’s playmaking and emotional leadership on the court. One of the great things about Butler’s game is to drive to the basket and draw fouls to get to the line.
Jaquez learned this aspect from Butler and applied it to get to the foul line against the Celtics. He went 9 of 12 from the line.
“Trying to get to the line, big emphasis on that,” Jaquez said. “That’s something that Jimmy does really well. I’ve just been trying to look at that and find my way to get to the line as well, and I'm happy that I was able to get there today.”
HERRO EARNS TOP-10 RANKING
The Miami Heat are having an up-and-down season thus far but one big positive to this season is the improvement of Tyler Herro.
In a recent ranking from Fadeaway World, Tyler Herro is ranked 10th among best point guards in the league.
The reasoning for his placement is as follows:
"Tyler Herro has transitioned seamlessly into a primary playmaking role, showcasing his ability to score and facilitate at a high level. His sharpshooting from deep and ability to create his own shot have made him a consistent offensive threat. Herro’s development as a passer has also been a bright spot, as he’s taken on more ball-handling responsibilities."
