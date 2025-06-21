Miami Heat Encouraged To Part Ways With $97 Million Guard In Kevin Durant Pursuit
As the Miami Heat continue their Kevin Durant chase, onlookers are entertaining any combinations of veterans, young stars, and draft picks to supplement a package for the 15-time All-Star.
Heat guard Terry Rozier is one of the first names called to the forefront in the possible packages. One Bleacher Report article pinned a Rozier trade as the Heat's primary objective this offseason.
"Selecting Terry Rozier is a vote for buying, whether that's the right call is a separate matter. But the Heat have always operated in a way that prioritizes immediate reinvention over a gradual rebuild that sees them ship out Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro. Rozier's contract is ideal for splashy swings. He is coming off a year to forget, but his $26.6 million salary ($24.9 million guaranteed) washes off the books next summer, and it's pricey enough to be the salary anchor of a blockbuster package."
Rozier was brought to Miami in hopes of adding a scoring option beside superstar Jimmy Butler. However, between injuries and underwhelming production, his chapter with the Heat has been highly disappointing. Rozier dipped dramatically in scoring last season, averaging his lowest points (10.8) since 2019. He was eventually knocked out of Miami's primary rotation, making him one of the main pieces vulnerable to being traded this summer.
With Tyler Herro breaking out as an All-Star, along with the push to retain Davion Mitchell, there won't be much room in the starting backcourt for Rozier. He will likely be shipped out in a blockbuster deal for Durant or another league superstar.