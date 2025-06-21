NBA Insider Provides Major Update On When Kevin Durant Will Be Traded
The Miami Heat are firmly in the race to acquire Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, but fans are beginning to wonder when a trade will take place following weeks of rumors.
Two major NBA events are nearing: Game 7 of the NBA Finals and the 2025 NBA Draft. The latter could majorly impact the timeline of a Durant deal, as other teams will make moves and address voids in their roster. Decisions prior to and on the night of Wednesday's draft could prolong the period before the Suns send him out, or Durant could headline the week.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed the Suns are not fully against waiting until after the draft to cut ties with the 15-time All-Star.
“There's also the possibility that the Suns will get to Wednesday night and not like any of this and just hold onto [Kevin Durant]," Windhorst said on ESPN's Get Up. "The season doesn’t start in two weeks, the offseason is starting now. They could just hold onto him, move past the draft, and see if situations change. I don’t think that’s what they want to do, but I also don’t think they want to take less than a premium offer for a prized future Hall of Famer."
Rising sophomore Kel'el Ware's involvement in the trade is the key talking point for Miami's front office, as they'd seemingly prefer to include draft capital.
There's a chance Phoenix's front office waiting until after the draft works in the Heat's favor, or the Suns could become even more set on landing Ware.
