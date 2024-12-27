Miami Heat Fans Celebrate Tyler Herro’s Game-Winning Shot
When the going gets tough for Miami Heat fans, they can at least remind themselves they have Tyler Herro.
Herro drilled the game-winning shot over the Magic on Thursday night, giving the Heat an 89-88 victory. The aspiring All-Star finished with a team-high 20 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
“He has the guts,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters.
The win is much-needed for a Heat team that’s spent the last two days dealing with the latest round of Jimmy Butler trade rumors. Miami president Pat Riley issued a statement earlier Thursday saying the team will not deal Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
Herro gave Heat supporters something else to discuss Thursday night. Heat fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) and celebrated Herro’s latest clutch shot in a season full of them.
“Right now Tyler Herro the most important player on this team,” @zoecounty posted.
“I know my opinion on the matter is irrelevant but he deserves his flowers this season,” X user @grimm1216 added. “He has taken his game seemingly to a new level we didn’t know was possible.”
X user @Sebastian_FL123 pointed out Herro entered Thursday averaging more points than Stephen Curry, as many rebounds as Jaren Jackson Jr., and more three-pointers made than Damian Lillard.
“Put some respect on #14,” they wrote. “He’s an Allstar this year and he’s only 24.”
Added @Joshmaniii on X: “I’ve run out of adjectives for Tyler Herro but just know that man is an all star.”
Even Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey chimed in.
“TOUGH TYLER !” Maxey wrote.
Miami improved to 15-13 with the win. The Heat return to the court Saturday against Trae Young and the Hawks in Atlanta.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.