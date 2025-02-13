Miami Heat Fans Debate Controversial Erik Spoelstra Move
Miami Heat fans spent weeks debating whether or not the team should trade embattled superstar forward Jimmy Butler.
With the Butler saga in the rearview mirror, it appears Heat supporters have found their next controversial topic: coach Erik Spoelstra’s job security.
Miami entered play Thursday at 25-27. Although the Heat lead the Southeast Division, they’d currently compete in the Play-In Tournament; division winners aren’t guaranteed playoff spots.
Heat fans have criticized Spoelstra throughout the season, often focusing on his rotation choices and reliance on struggling veteran guard Terry Rozier. The popular X (formerly Twitter) account @HeatCulture13 asked the question now frequently popping up on social media.
“Do yall actually want Spo to be fired and move up into [the front office] or are we just living in the moment right now??” they posted Thursday afternoon.
Fans are understandably divided. The Heat have won two championships and reached six finals since Spoelstra took over in 2008.
“I am not asking for him to get fired but he needs to be held accountable and make some adjustments,” @LetsTalkSportsB wrote before comparing Spoelstra to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
“He will always get you to the playoffs but never the [championship],” they continued.
“It’s crazy that some of you want Spo fired,” @matt_perez 17 wrote. “It’s a whole team issue and they’re not on the page right now.”
Added @wuzgood_JJ: “[A]s mad as I am at Spo right now I will never want another coach besides him.”
However, another portion of the fanbase wants change. Although the Heat haven’t missed the postseason in six seasons, they’ve had two first-round losses in that span.
“Lowkey yes I want him gone he’s been horrible ever since that extension,” @GlowGangCapp1n replied.
Spoelstra signed an eight-year extension worth over $120 million in January 2024.
Some users suggested Miami mimic the Boston Celtics, who moved longtime coach Brad Stevens to the front office in 2021. Boston won the finals last year, and Stevens earned executive of the year.
“Whatever the Brad Stevens process was is what I want,” @Vrozonevic commented. “Go and grab a Mike Brown type of coach and it’ll be a start to the right track.”
Let us know what you think the Heat should do.
GREEN EXCITED FOR WIGGINS
Draymond Green spent parts of six seasons playing alongside Andrew Wiggins on the Golden State Warriors.
Despite last week’s five-team, nine-player trade that sent Wiggins to Miami, Green is excited to see what his former teammate does in a Heat uniform.
“He’s a champion,” Green said on his podcast. “I think he’ll go to Miami and have great years.
“Don’t be surprised if he’s an All-Star again next year,” Green added.
Green called the trade a “great opportunity” for Wiggins, a 2022 All-Star. Wiggins immediately replaced disgruntled superstar Jimmy Butler in Miami’s starting lineup.
Longtime point guard Baron Davis shared his excitement about the trio of Wiggins, veteran center Bam Adebayo, and first-time All-Star Tyler Herro.
“You put Wiggins right in the mix with Herro, Bam; he’s gonna fit right in,” Davis chimed in.
“Watch out for Miami,” Davis told listeners.
ADEBAYO FIRES SHOT AT HEAT COACHES
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo knows he and his teammates must improve if they plan on reaching the playoffs.
However, the three-time All-Star feels any changes must extend beyond an undermanned and inconsistent roster.
“It’s not just the players,” Adebayo told reporters Wednesday. “It’s the coaches as well.”
The Heat dropped their third straight game (and fourth in their last five) in a 115-101 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City outscored Miami 32-8 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a lesson, but you know, how many times we gotta keep learning this lesson?” Adebayo asked.
MORE HEAT NEWS
How Many Miami Heat Players Have Made the All-Star Game?
Heat Predicted To Acquire $76 Million Guard Via Buyout To Complement Tyler Herro
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.