Miami Heat Fans Demand Team Trade Veteran All-Star After Crushing Overtime Loss
Miami Heat fans have spent the past week preparing for a potential Jimmy Butler trade.
By the sound of things, some Heat fans do want one of their veteran All-Stars dealt. They just don’t want it to be Butler.
Instead, a portion of the Heat fanbase wants the team to get rid of center Bam Adebayo. The three-time All-Star averages 16.2 points and 10.3 boards, which sounds fine on paper. However, Adebayo is averaging his fewest points since the 2019-20 season, and his 44.3 shooting percentage is easily the worst of his career.
“Bam is the player we need to trade,” Reddit user Crystal_Teardrops wrote following Monday’s overtime loss to the Pistons. “He’s going to make 60m per season and he’s not there when he’s needed.”
Others in the comment section quickly agreed, expressing frustration with Adebayo’s performance against Detroit. He had 15 points and eight rebounds in the 125-124 loss.
“Love Bam but there were a couple possessions tonight where he just looked completely lost,” wrote one user.
Another user called Adebayo a “beta” and blamed the center’s struggles on his personality and approach to basketball.
“Dude has such a weak mindset and is too tentative around the basket despite having immense physical gifts,” ShatterDomeSSZero wrote. “Give him [Russell] Westbrook’s mindset and he’d be a monster.”
SpotLightGuy agreed, writing, “Bam is just a nice guy and I mean that as disrespectful as possible.”
Reddit user SolidTung took issue with the Heat social media team for giving Adebayo “so much credit” for his three-point “miracles.” Adebayo averages 2.9 threes and owns a 33.3 shooting percentage from long-range.
Adebayo made only one of his three three-point shots Monday night.
“I hope if ESPN reads this, they start giving Bam a hard time over Jimmy,” SolidTung wrote. “At least Jimmy shows up with every other game he’s at. Bam has 100% attendance and yet 20% chance to repeat his A-game.”
Others defended Adebayo and ripped the Heat fanbase for overreacting to a loss.
“After a game where he folds to good competition you’ll talk about trading him,” one user said. “After a ‘good’ game where he beats up on a third string center or against a trash team you praise him. Pick a f----- side and stick to it.”
Any trade involving Adebayo is unlikely. He signed a three-year, $166 million extension with the Heat in June and is under contract with the team through 2029.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.