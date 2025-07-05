Miami Heat Fans Detail Dream Trade To Redeem Miserable Offseason Start
The Miami Heat haven't made any major offseason acquisitions thus far, frustrating many fans who believed they would shift their direction this year.
But, they still have time. Between conversations around All-Stars Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard, another option has emerged as a possible deal to dish out Andrew Wiggins. NBA reporter Jovan Buha says the Heat talked to the Los Angeles Lakers, reportedly requesting Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and a first-round pick for Wiggins.
Obviously, this is a hefty price for a veteran on the decline. However, in the NBA offseason, any options are on the table for discussion.
And Heat fans are already hopping on board for this idea.
The Lakers have been linked to Wiggins for a while, with some believing that his addition would elevate Los Angeles as a contender. He would bring defense to a squad that needs a perimeter protector amid a starting lineup centered around the offensive threats.
On the other end, it would be a smash hit with Miami reeling in a pair of forwards that can hit on the perimeter. They would help reform the reeling scoring unit, providing solid frontcourt production.
It's unlikely the Heat would get that much in return, especially considering Lakers president Rob Pelinka's track record of hitting homers on blockbuster trades. Nevertheless, it leaves the possibility open to at least consider upgrades for a team desperately needing them.
