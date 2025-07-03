Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Reportedly Make Underwhelming Offer For LeBron James' Teammate

Shandel Richardson

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on from the sideline against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have reportedly shopped forward Andrew Wiggins during free agency. The question is this: Are the Heat asking too much? A report recently surfaced they have interest in making a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA insider Jovan Buha broke down some scenarios on his Buha's Block podcast. He felt the Heat need to sweeten their offer to have any chance of a deal.

"I've reported/shared what I've heard," Buha said. "They've been asking for the first and Dalton [Knecht], which I think is an overpay for Wiggins. I think they also want Rui [Hachimura] too because they want to remain competitive ... Miami's asking price needs to drop.”

Knecht is one of the league's top secondary players but the move is confusing because the Heat already have a player with his skills set. He plays similarly to Tyler Herro. The only advantage is Knecht is younger than Wiggins.

TRADE SCENARIOS FOR ROZIER

Terry Rozier has been a disappointment throughout his tenure with the Miami Heat. A midseason acquisition in 2024, Rozier was touted as the next starting point guard for the franchise. While he started off hot and helped lead the Heat to a playoff appearance the first season, his efficient shooting numbers quickly declined. He became a liability in the rotation.

Now, the Heat have the opportunity to trade the 31-year-old guard with his $26 million salary. ESPN's Shams Charania also reported Rozier has been cleared after a months-long gambling investigation. With that out of the way, let's explore two realistic trade scenarios that can happen this offseason involving Rozier.

UTAH JAZZ

Miami Heat receive: F John Collins

Utah Jazz receive: G Terry Rozier, 2027 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

This is a trade that would benefit both sides. The Heat would acquire one of the more under-appreciated forwards in basketball that could also run small-ball center. Unlike Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, Collins is a strong three-point shooter. For the Jazz, Rozier immediately becomes one of their oldest players. After trading Collin Sexton last week, the Jazz need a guard that can score and possibly mentor the younger guards on the roster such as Keyonte George. Rozier can do just that.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Miami Heat receive: G/F Bogdan Bogdanovic, G Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers receive: G Terry Rozier, 2027 second-round pick

The Clippers could use another scoring guard off the bench behind James Harden and Norman Powell. Rozier fits that need. A return for Miami consisting of Bogdanovic and Dunn could end up being quite the haul. Bogdanovic shot an impressive 42 percent from three-point range throughout his 30 games with Los Angeles. He could be a solid replacement for Duncan Robinson, who joined the Detroit Pistons earlier this week. Dunn, originally viewed as a draft bust, has turned into a solid swiss army knife. He is not much of a scorer but his defense and playmaking would fit well opposite Tyler Herro.

