Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Received Good News After Betting Scandal
The NBA began and concluded an investigation on Terry Rozier in January of 2025 revolving around a possible connection to a sports gambling scandal. The league was notified of suspicious betting trends on Rozier prop bets that took place in March of 2023 while he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets.
Betting trends on the March 23rd game featuring the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans showed an alarmingly high amount of bets placed on Rozier to go under multiple statistical lines set for him by sportsbooks. Rozier exited the game with a foot injury after nine minutes played, five points, four rebounds, and two personal fouls.
After the NBA concluded its investigation, they found no violations of NBA rules. However, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York still had an investigation open and NBA spokesman Mike Bass explained that the NBA "have been cooperating with that investigation.”
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday that Rozier has now been cleared of any wrongdoing regarding the federal probe.
"Terry Rozier as of now has been cleared. He finished the season with Miami, there's nothing really active as of right now with him," Charania said.
An official announcement was never made by the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding the conclusion of their investigation into Rozier and they also never commented on the situation beyond the beginning of the investigation, It appears Rozier will be ready to go for the 2026 season. He'll be paid $26 million for the final year of a four-year contract.