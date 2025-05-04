Miami Heat Fans Glorify Dwyane Wade After Another James Harden Failure
As the Los Angeles Clippers were outclassed in their Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets, fans immediately pointed the finger at one player.
James Harden. His seven-point performance adds to a long list of playoff underperformances, adding to the claims that he disappears in the postseason.
And it only fuels the narrative that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is a better all-time player than Harden.
Many have Harden and Wade intertwined at No. 3 among the best shooting guards of all time behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. However, Harden's inability to perform in the playoffs hinders his case. This marks another postseason where he's seemingly disappeared when it mattered the most.
Wade won three championships and boasted more individual accolades in his career. Even in some of Harden's difficult playoff situations, it's hard to dispute his underachieving in almost every elimination scenario. Even if he still lost these games, he would likely receive more grace if he performed up to standard. But the dramatic dip in production continues this narrative around him.
"James Harden’s name should never be mentioned in the same sentence as Dwyane Wade. Enough is enough," Heat superfan ChefTrillie tweeted.
Heat fans weren't the only ones clowning Harden Saturday night. Fans from all angles criticized the Clippers guard for another underwhelming Game 7 display. Harden averages 19.3 points on 35.5 percent shooting in these affairs, with four turnovers and just 22.4 percent shooting from 3-point range.
With this victory, the Nuggets advance to face the Oklahoma City Thunder starting Monday night.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
NBA Analyst Makes Stunning Declaration About Miami Heat Star
Ex-NBA Exec Claim Miami Heat As Giannis Antetokounmpo Top Destination
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.