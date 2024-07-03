Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Fans Have Already Found Their Jimmy Butler Meme Of Choice For This Season

Jun 28, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; NBA player Jimmy Butler meets with members of the Chicago Red Stars after the match at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julia Kapros-USA TODAY Sports / Julia Kapros-USA TODAY Sports

Sports fans often show their creativity with memes.

It is the new form of taunting or praising their favorite teams or athletes. It has taken on a new life since the Crying Jordan thing became, well, a thing. It's only July, but the Miami Heat fans probably have their meme for Jimmy Butler this season.

The best part is it can be used after wins or losses. Below is a video of man singing in a car. He has a strong resemblance to Jimmy Butler, so Heat fans are already on it.

The man is vibing to Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" track. I had to Google the chorus because this is definitely beyond my music era. Here are the lyrics courtesy of LyricFind.

I ain't never rep a set, baby (tsk, tsk)
Ain't do no wrongI could clean up good for you
Oh, I know right from wrong'
Cause I wanna make it, so badly (mm, mm, mm)
I'm a million dollar baby (mm, mm, mm)Don't at me, yeah, hell nah (yeah, yeah)

The Heat failed to make Butler more of a million dollar baby this offseason. He reportedly wanted a max extension but apparently the sides were unable to reach an agreement. Instead, Butler becomes a free agent next summer.

The Heat have been relatively quiet during the free agency period but at least stuff like this keeps us busy in the summer.

