Miami Heat Fans Have Already Found Their Jimmy Butler Meme Of Choice For This Season
Sports fans often show their creativity with memes.
It is the new form of taunting or praising their favorite teams or athletes. It has taken on a new life since the Crying Jordan thing became, well, a thing. It's only July, but the Miami Heat fans probably have their meme for Jimmy Butler this season.
The best part is it can be used after wins or losses. Below is a video of man singing in a car. He has a strong resemblance to Jimmy Butler, so Heat fans are already on it.
The man is vibing to Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" track. I had to Google the chorus because this is definitely beyond my music era. Here are the lyrics courtesy of LyricFind.
I ain't never rep a set, baby (tsk, tsk)
Ain't do no wrongI could clean up good for you
Oh, I know right from wrong'
Cause I wanna make it, so badly (mm, mm, mm)
I'm a million dollar baby (mm, mm, mm)Don't at me, yeah, hell nah (yeah, yeah)
The Heat failed to make Butler more of a million dollar baby this offseason. He reportedly wanted a max extension but apparently the sides were unable to reach an agreement. Instead, Butler becomes a free agent next summer.
The Heat have been relatively quiet during the free agency period but at least stuff like this keeps us busy in the summer.
