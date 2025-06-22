Miami Heat Fans Mourn Another Offseason Failure After Losing Kevin Durant Bid
It's official.
The Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal on Sunday afternoon, closing the door on the sweepstakes for the 15-time All-Star.
"The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 Draft, and five second-round picks," NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted.
The Miami Heat no longer need to have their ear glued to the Durant conversations...now that he's in Houston. Heat fans that were finally gaining optimism at a possible superstar now have to deal with another offseason coming way short.
The Heat still have plenty of star options to keep their eyes on this offseason, but this was their most coveted option. Durant now joins Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard as stars the Heat were close to getting but failed to land.
"We don’t rebuild. We don’t trade for stars because our assets suck. We got no direction. We hope every year that a mid-first-round pick is the steal of the draft, then we make them untouchable for real talent. If Jimmy didn’t save us in 2019, we would be the Dolphins," Heat fan ChefTrillie tweeted.
The two-time Finals MVP now heads to a young Rockets team that needed a headliner in a tough Western Conference. Meanwhile, Miami stays deadlocked as a borderline playoff team, likely looking toward the Draft or a low-risk veteran to elevate their unit.
One day, maybe Heat fans will learn.
