Miami Heat Guard Viewed Among Best Free Agents Still Available
One of the Miami Heat's most underrated players last season is still sitting in free agency. Longtime NBA veteran Alec Burks joined the Heat last offseason and performed admirably off the bench.
Bleacher Report named Burks as one of the best cheap free agents still available among the likes of other star guards Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.
"An athletic 6'6" wing who's put together a good 14-year career, Alec Burks' performance with the Miami Heat last season proved he still has more to offer," the article wrote. "Burks was used as a starter for stretches after the team traded Jimmy Butler away, averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from three in 14 starts. The 33-year-old has primarily become a three-point specialist at this stage in his career, knocking down 42.5 percent of his outside looks last season overall, good for 14th overall in the NBA. While not quite as good of a three-point shooter as Seth Curry, Burks offers more defensive resistance with his size and had a defensive swing rating in the 80th percentile last season (minus-3.8)."
Burks is a versatile backup that has some big scoring outings. The Heat have completely changed the guard rotation heading into this season. Additions such as Norman Powell and Kasparas Jakucionis along with the re-signing of Davion Mitchell more than likely signals Burks' exit from the team. Given he joined Miami last year on a near-minimum contract, Burks could be looking for a similar amount of money.