Miami Heat Fans Remain Pessimistic In Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
How many times have we heard that over the last few offseasons? From Damian Lillard to Donovan Mitchell, Miami has been linked to several superstar scorers.
And yet, they never landed them. Whether it was a shortage of assets or a lack of aggression, the Heat were unable to acquire a star player to elevate their team to championship status.
So it's only natural that Heat fans aren't the most optimistic that anything will change this time around.
The Heat are supposedly in the running for the two-time champion with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets. However, many are skeptical of this declaration, given the Heat's lack of impact players for such a high-value player. They would likely have to at least give up Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, and Duncan Robinson.
And that's without even considering Kel'El Ware.
"I don’t see any reason why he would go to the Heat, it’s either the Rockets or T-Wolves if the Spurs are really out," one user tweeted.
Durant would certainly elevate the Heat on the offensive end, as he remains one of the best scorers in the league. However, Houston and Minnesota are more attractive options if Durant wants to join a championship-level squad. Even with his no-trade clause, Durant may still have leverage to where he could end up. With this in mind, the Heat don't provide as much for the two-time Finals MVP as he does for them.
